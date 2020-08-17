According to the former president, the book “Working for Rawlings”, is a ploy by the Ahwoi family to take control of the NDC.

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Rawlings took to his official Twitter handle to ‘rain hell’ on his detractors and accused them of scheming to take control of the NDC.

He wrote: “There is nothing ill-timed about Kwamena Ahwoi serving dankwansere soup at this time. He needed to knock down Rawlings to preempt the exposure that Rawlings’s book, “The Triumph of Evil” promises to reveal about some of them.

"People like him do not expect the NPP to let go of 2020, so they are hoping to utilize the opportunity of a loss, to damage Rawlings with some vicious, manufactured stuff. Their cunning calculation is that Mahama and his running mate will step aside after 2020 while they consolidate their control over the party and provide their own flag bearer and running mate for 2024," he alleged.

