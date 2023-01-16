Fire burns police officer, wife and 3-month-old baby to death in Ashanti Region

A next-door neighbour who recounted the tragic incident to 3news.com that they tried their best to rescue the victims but their efforts were not enough.

“I heard some noise and stepped out of my room. I then saw thick smoke bellowing from the room of the deceased and spreading to my room. I quickly woke up my two boys and rushed them downstairs. Some of the men who came out tried their best to break in and rescue the officer and his family but they couldn’t because of the steel door and burglar-proof window. Within minutes, the fire spread to all 5 apartments on the last floor,” the distraught witness told the news website.