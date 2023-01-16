Reports say Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, together with his wife, Yaa Achiaa, and their three-month-old baby lost their lives to the fire that razed down their two-storey apartment on Sunday night.
Fire burns police officer, wife and 3-month-old baby to death in Ashanti Region
Tragedy has befallen residents of Apromase in the Ashanti Region after a fire gutted the residence of a police officer and burnt him, his wife and their three-month-old baby to death.
Before the sad incident, the officer was with the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.
A next-door neighbour who recounted the tragic incident to 3news.com that they tried their best to rescue the victims but their efforts were not enough.
“I heard some noise and stepped out of my room. I then saw thick smoke bellowing from the room of the deceased and spreading to my room. I quickly woke up my two boys and rushed them downstairs. Some of the men who came out tried their best to break in and rescue the officer and his family but they couldn’t because of the steel door and burglar-proof window. Within minutes, the fire spread to all 5 apartments on the last floor,” the distraught witness told the news website.
Police and Fire Service personnel have visited the scene and started investigations, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Living Waters hospital morgue.
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare is reported to be heading to the Ashanti Region to commiserate with the bereaved family.
