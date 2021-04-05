RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fisheries Commission begins probe on dead fishes at Osu beach

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Fisheries Commission has disclosed that it has set up a probe into the emergence of dead fishes at the Osu Castle beach over the weekend.

Dead fishes at Osu beach

Pulse Ghana

The Commission said its preliminary investigations show that there are no injuries on the fishes that were washed ashore.

Recommended articles

In a statement released to the media, it said: “Information got to Fisheries Commission yesterday, April 3, 2021, in the evening, about fish mortalities sighted at the Osu Castle Beach. A team from the Fish Health Unit and the Fisheries Scientific Survey Division of the Fisheries Commission was dispatched to the area. Upon arrival at the beach the team noticed that there were dead small pelagic and demersal fishes at the shore.”

Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries
Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries Pulse Ghana

“Initial observation of the fishes showed no wound /lesions on their bodies. It is to be noted that after two to three days of death of an animal pathological signs change. Samples of the fish were collected on ice to be examined critically in the laboratory,” the Commission said in a statement Sunday.

The statement added: “Sea water samples have also been collected at the beach in the Korle Klottey District in the Greater Accra Region. Examinations will be carried out on the fish gills and other histological examinations will equally be conducted to ascertain any pathological cause. The sea water samples collected will be analysed for physical, chemical and other biological parameters. The colour of the sea and temperature are normal. We assure everyone that we are working hard to ascertain the actual cause of mortality of the fish”.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]