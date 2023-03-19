ADVERTISEMENT
Five dead as boat capsizes on Volta Lake

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Five persons have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying mourners capsized on the Volta Lake Saturday, March 18

Boat capsizes
Five of the over 20 passengers on board have been confirmed dead while a rescue mission is ongoing to find survivors.

The incident which occurred around 9 am on Saturday was allegedly caused by strong winds.

The five dead persons were three children below the age of three and two women. All passengers were without life jackets.

The Assembly member said the boat should have carried approximately 25 passengers but he gathered there were more on board.

