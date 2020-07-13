The officers are Asst. Inspector Isaac Ahiafor Agbeyenyega, Asst. Inspector Sarah Adubea, ICO Jennifer Owusu Ansah, ICO Juliana Anning, and R.O Joyce Nketia.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Immigration Service, Supt Michael Amoako-Atta, said the foreigners, numbering seven, were intercepted by the command’s patrol team at pillar 4B at Aflao.

It said on interrogation, the foreigners disclosed that they had been aided to enter the country by the Immigration officers, who had collected money ranging from CFA3,000 to CFA5,000 from them.

It said the action of the officers was also in breach of the President's directive on the border closure.

The statement added: "Investigation into the matter has commenced in earnest and the five officers will soon appear before the Major Entry Point Disciplinary Committee of the service."

According to the Service, the acts of the officers constitute offenses under Section 52(1) of the Immigration act, 2000 (Act 573).

The act states that "a person who assists any person to enter Ghana in contravention of this Act and also in breach of the President’s directive on border closure."

The officers, while on interdiction will be entitled to two-thirds of their salaries.