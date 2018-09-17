Pulse.com.gh logo
Five perish after flooding in Sissala East


Over the past two weeks, torrential rains and the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso have caused monumental damage to residents in the three Northern regions.

Parts of Bolga Municipality in the Upper East region were on Wednesday flooded after heavy hours of rainfall. play

(Starr FM)

Five (5) people have been reported dead after heavy rains hit the Sissala East District in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

The deaths are reported to have occurred due to a week-long-heavy rains.

The Sissala East municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ishahaku Issah Bganhaa, in confirming the deaths indicated that the deceased have already been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition. while most of the affected farmers have been compelled to seek shelter on their farms.

About 34 farming communities have been hit hard by the flooding with over 5,600 residents displaced as a result.

According to reports, the five died in separate flood incidents recorded in the area.

Issahaku Bganhaa called for support from the government and benevolent institutions to avert a looming food shortage in the region.

