Their contenders, Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School were no match.

The 'Odade3s' won the first semi-finals clash with 48 points, with Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School making 34 and 31 points respectively.

Presec, Legon will come up against the winners of the the semi-finals contest at the grand finale to exhibit their bragging rights.