Fix our roads or we won’t vote – Adamorebe residents 'threaten' govt

The community members stated that their roads have been in disrepair for years, with no action from authorities to rectify the situation.
Residents of Adamorobe in the Akuapem South Municipality, Eastern Region, have staged a protest demanding improvements to their deteriorating roads.
In an report by Citi News, the locals voiced their frustration over how the poor road conditions are affecting their daily lives and livelihoods. According to them, they are not going to vote if the roads are not fixed by the government, hence the chant “No road, no votes”.
“We are serious about our call for the roads to be fixed. Just as you see these red bands, just know that the wind precedes the rain. We are thereby serving the government this notice if nothing is done, we will in the coming days stage a big demonstration and if they don’t fix it on time and they bring the ballot boxes, we will not vote,” one of the residents said.
Another stated: “We can’t continue to keep quiet and say the roads are good, they are not. Since I was born till date I have never seen an improvement on this road.”
He continued: “Even though the drivers in the area try to assist us with the movement, the cost of transportation is high. So, we are pleading with the government to come and fix this road for us. When you talk about Adamorebe, it is an NPP stronghold. So, why have they neglected us like this?”
The residents of Adamorobe are resolute in their demand for road improvements, signalling their willingness to escalate their protest if their pleas remain unaddressed. The poor state of the roads has significantly impacted their lives, leading them to threaten electoral repercussions.
Their call for government action underscores the critical need for infrastructure development in the area. As an NPP stronghold, the residents' dissatisfaction highlights a growing frustration with perceived neglect, urging prompt intervention to restore their trust and improve their quality of life.