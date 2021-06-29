Ejura Sekyeredumase: #FixTheCountry campaigner dies after mob attack

The victim, known as Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died after he was attacked by a mob at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
A campaigner of the #FixTheCountry has died.
The victim, known as Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died after he was attacked by a mob at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region.
Reports stated that he died today, June 28, 2021, while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
Ibrahim was attacked on Friday, June 25, 2021, by unknown assailants who clubbed his head until he became unconscious.
He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was put on oxygen until he passed away today, Monday in the afternoon.
A statement by the group said the Police rather warned the deceased to be cautious of his utterances which were deemed to be making the government unpopular.
The deceased was a member of the Economic Fighters League.
The activists of the #FixTheCountry said they will seek an audience with the Inspector General of Police on the matter.
They added that they will not rest until the deceased gets justice.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh