According to her, [name withheld] the majority of the female students are faced with financial constraints hence the teachers and the Assistant head help them.

She explained that the teachers have been feasting on them sexually daily.

She indicated that the teachers threaten to sack or fail them during exams if they refuse to satisfy their sexual pleasure saying they always succumb to their teachers' pressures.

She hinted that the inability of their parents to pay fees has forced them to resort to exchanging sex for fees with their teachers.

"Some of the girls agree to the pressures of the teachers just to pay their fees. In my quest to pay my fees arrears, I once slept with one of the teachers when the school’s authorities threatened to sack those of us owing from classrooms because I had no one to pay my school fees, I agreed to have sex with him when he approached me with the request. He further threatened to ensure that I’m sack if I reveal the details of our sexual affair to anyone," she noted.

However, a video had gone viral in which the girls implored other young girls to allow boys to have sex with them.

The students, who were in their final year, were behind a video that had gone viral in which they were seen advising their fellow girls to give in to the sexual demands of men.

Following the video, the management of the school has sacked seven female students from the boarding facility for bringing the name of the school into disrepute.

The seven — Ruth Owusu, Samira Ibrahim, Adufa Appiah Vera, Patience Twumwaa, Osei Bonsu Juanita, Adarkwa Victoria, and Jeannine Agyapong are all final year students.