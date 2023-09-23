He reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, September 23, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) following a brief illness. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and MP for Suame, confirmed his death during an interview on Hello FM in Kumasi.
Former Bantama MP, Okyem Aboagye dead
Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, who represented the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has passed away.
Daniel Okyem Aboagye, a businessman, served one term in Parliament, he was, however, defeated by Francis Asenso-Boakye ahead of the 2020 elections in a fiercely contested primary that saw Dr. Kokofu backing the current Minister of Works and Housing.
Mr. Okyem Aboagye later became a spokesperson for the NPP on economic matters.
He was a member of the Economic Committee in Parliament and also owned several businesses, including the well-known transport company 2M Express.
The family has not yet issued an official statement regarding his passing.
