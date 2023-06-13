ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Free SHS food suppliers threaten to sue gov't over GH¢200m debt

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Food Suppliers Association has called on the government as a matter of urgency to settle debts owed to its members.

Free SHS dining
Free SHS dining

The food suppliers are unhappy with the government for no communication on outstanding arrears owed its members for two years.

Recommended articles

According to the Association, failure by the government to settle, it will seek legal redress to pay the two years arrears owed its members by Friday, June 16, 2023.

From Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Food Suppliers said it will begin a series of picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company as part of measures to have the arrears paid.

It said all efforts to have the government pay the over GH¢200 million owed its members have proven futile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwaku Amedume, a spokesperson for the association, told Citi TV that members will not be moved any longer by empty promises by the government.

The money the Buffer Stock Company owes its members has lost value over the period and the only way to get the government to do the right thing is to press legal charges, he explained and added that "We will be proceeding to court because the money we are taking from the government is without interest and the money has been with the government for two years. So if we must go to court, we will be asking for interest on our money because we are spending so much to get this money. We will be asking for damages and compensations and anything that our lawyers may deem proper."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Everything I’ve done is in the interest of Ghanaians’ – Prof Frimpong Boateng

German gov't honors Prof. Frimpong Boateng for his fight against galamsey

Canada

Ghana excluded as Canada adds two African countries to visa-free travel list

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

Prostitutes

Eastern Region: Over 50 commercial sex workers arrested