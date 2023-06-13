Free SHS food suppliers threaten to sue gov't over GH¢200m debt

The money the Buffer Stock Company owes its members has lost value over the period and the only way to get the government to do the right thing is to press legal charges, he explained and added that "We will be proceeding to court because the money we are taking from the government is without interest and the money has been with the government for two years. So if we must go to court, we will be asking for interest on our money because we are spending so much to get this money. We will be asking for damages and compensations and anything that our lawyers may deem proper."