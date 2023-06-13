The food suppliers are unhappy with the government for no communication on outstanding arrears owed its members for two years.
Free SHS food suppliers threaten to sue gov't over GH¢200m debt
The National Food Suppliers Association has called on the government as a matter of urgency to settle debts owed to its members.
Recommended articles
According to the Association, failure by the government to settle, it will seek legal redress to pay the two years arrears owed its members by Friday, June 16, 2023.
From Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Food Suppliers said it will begin a series of picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company as part of measures to have the arrears paid.
It said all efforts to have the government pay the over GH¢200 million owed its members have proven futile.
Kwaku Amedume, a spokesperson for the association, told Citi TV that members will not be moved any longer by empty promises by the government.
The money the Buffer Stock Company owes its members has lost value over the period and the only way to get the government to do the right thing is to press legal charges, he explained and added that "We will be proceeding to court because the money we are taking from the government is without interest and the money has been with the government for two years. So if we must go to court, we will be asking for interest on our money because we are spending so much to get this money. We will be asking for damages and compensations and anything that our lawyers may deem proper."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh