The vehicles will comprise 350 buses, 840 pickups, the president said at the 70th anniversary celebration of Prempeh College in Kumasi, on Saturday, 30th November, 2019.

“We are providing a total of one thousand, one hundred and ninety (1,190) vehicles, made up of three hundred and fifty (350) buses and eight hundred and forty (840) pickups to schools in various areas in the country," he said.

The president also indicated that Government, this year, commenced the construction of 962 structures, comprising classrooms, dining halls, assembly halls, sanitary facilities, and dormitories, in senior high schools across the country in a bid to confront the challenges associated with the free SHS policy.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Ghanaian people of his Government’s determination to address head-on the problems that arise from the implementation of the policy.