Free SHS to be made permanent in Ghana’s educational system - Akufo-Addo

The president says government will continue to invest heavily in the policy to give every child an opportunity to acquire secondary education.

“The investments in Free SHS have been worthwhile, and we are going to continue with it. We are going to make it a permanent feature of our educational system to make it possible for every young person who wants to study and grow to be able to do so,” President Akufo-Addo mentioned.

The President was speaking at a meeting with students and parents of the best eight graduates of the 2020 West African Senior High School Examination (WASSCE) at the Jubilee House.

Pulse Ghana