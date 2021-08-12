RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

French Ambassador apologises to LGBT community for hosting Sam George on her TV show

Kojo Emmanuel

French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé has apologised to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBTQI+) community for hosting the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George on her television show 'Touch Of France'.

Sam George with French ambassador Anne Sophie Avé
Sam George with French ambassador Anne Sophie Avé

The French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has come under harsh critique from the LGBTQ+ advocates after she hosted Sam George on her TV show days ago.

Ambassador Avé has subsequently deleted a tweet she shared days after hosting the MP.

She was accused of platforming a homophobe according to a Twitter user by the name Wunpuni Mohammed who posted: "Here is @annesophieave, French Ambassador to Ghana posing with Sam George one of the MPs sponsoring the anti-gay bill that has been put before the Ghanaian parliament. The ambassador knowingly platformed a homophobe."

Others joined in the critique including the pro-gay group, RightyfyGhana, some tweeps celebrated her deletion of the said photo and went further to demand an apology.

French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé
French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé Pulse Ghana

She tweeted: "The French embassy in Ghana and Touchoffrance.gh promote France and the actions of France in Ghana. Our guests are ppl with an experience of France, and of FR Ghana relations, to share."

She added: "Hosting MP S George was based on these sole criteria. I understand this has created a perception that we offered a platform to anti-LGBTQIA+ ideas: this is not the case at all. However, some people have felt offended and I wish to apologise for that."

After deleting the post on Twitter a gay activist later thanked her.

He said "Apologies accepted...! Thanks for also deleting that cringeworthy post with Sam George. Homophobes have no place in discussions of democratic consequence."

Some Members of Parliament want to criminalise the promotion of LGBT+ rights, a move that comes after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organisations.

Sam George
Sam George Pulse Ghana

Sam George said he and seven other MPs hoped their private members' bill to ban LGBT+ advocacy would be passed.

Kojo Emmanuel

