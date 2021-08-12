Ambassador Avé has subsequently deleted a tweet she shared days after hosting the MP.

She was accused of platforming a homophobe according to a Twitter user by the name Wunpuni Mohammed who posted: "Here is @annesophieave, French Ambassador to Ghana posing with Sam George one of the MPs sponsoring the anti-gay bill that has been put before the Ghanaian parliament. The ambassador knowingly platformed a homophobe."

Others joined in the critique including the pro-gay group, RightyfyGhana, some tweeps celebrated her deletion of the said photo and went further to demand an apology.

Pulse Ghana

She tweeted: "The French embassy in Ghana and Touchoffrance.gh promote France and the actions of France in Ghana. Our guests are ppl with an experience of France, and of FR Ghana relations, to share."

She added: "Hosting MP S George was based on these sole criteria. I understand this has created a perception that we offered a platform to anti-LGBTQIA+ ideas: this is not the case at all. However, some people have felt offended and I wish to apologise for that."

After deleting the post on Twitter a gay activist later thanked her.

He said "Apologies accepted...! Thanks for also deleting that cringeworthy post with Sam George. Homophobes have no place in discussions of democratic consequence."

Some Members of Parliament want to criminalise the promotion of LGBT+ rights, a move that comes after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organisations.

Pulse Ghana