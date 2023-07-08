Commuters have expressed frustration over the long hold-up forcing them down from their cars.
Fuel tanker overturns, causes hold up on Accra-Tema Motorway
There is been a heavy vehicle holdup on the Accra-Tema Motorway following the overturn of a fuel tanker truck this morning.
The road is blocked to allow for the removal of the fuel tanker from under the bridge.
It is unknown what might have caused the accident, but no deaths have been recorded.
Commuters heading to Tema from Accra have been advised to use the beach road.
