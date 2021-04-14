RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ga queen mother returns after 5-year medical sojourn in the US

Naa Deidei Omaadro III, the Queen mother of the Ga State has returned to Accra after a 5-year absence from the throne.

She arrived from the United States of America amidst drumming and dancing at the VIP Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport.

Naa Deidei Omaadro III is the longest serving queen mother of the Gas as she has reigned for the past 58 years.

However, she travelled to the US in the 2016 for medical treatment and has since been there.

The Paramount Queen expressed her excitement for arriving in the country after five years of absence.

“While away, it had always been my prayer and hope that I would not succumb to death in another country, but to arrive safely in the country to spend time with my grandchildren and children before my final journey,” she said

Naa Deidei Omaadro also thanked the Ga Traditional Council and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing invaluable support, and urged the entire leadership of the Ga State to work in unity for the ultimate development of the people and the country.

She was received by a high-powered delegation led by the Sempe Mantse and acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Adotey Otintor II.

Other members of the welcome party were a Member of the Council of State, Mr Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson; Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey; NDC MP for Ablekuma South, Mr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije; the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr Laud Commey; the MCE of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah; and the High Priest of the Ga State, Nai Wulomo.

