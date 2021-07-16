RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ga West Municipal Assembly sacks hawkers from new Pokuase interchange

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga West Municipal Assembly, has started an exercise to rid of hawkers who were trading along the newly constructed Pokuase interchange.

A task force on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, demolished all makeshift structures belonging to hawkers around the Pokuase Interchange.

This was after the traders and other people who engaged in other unauthorised activities on the pavements in Accra had been cautioned to leave all pavements in the capital.

Some of the affected people cooperated with the task force, while others resisted.

The activities of street hawkers along the Pokuase interchange have been one cause of concern as drivers and passengers say their activities are a cause of traffic congestion.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 9, 2021, commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange.

The project’s construction commenced in April 2018 and was initially expected to be completed in October 2020.

