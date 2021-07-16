Ga West Municipal Assembly sacks hawkers from new Pokuase interchange

This was after the traders and other people who engaged in other unauthorised activities on the pavements in Accra had been cautioned to leave all pavements in the capital.

Some of the affected people cooperated with the task force, while others resisted.

The activities of street hawkers along the Pokuase interchange have been one cause of concern as drivers and passengers say their activities are a cause of traffic congestion.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 9, 2021, commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange.