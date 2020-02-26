Mensah Thompson petitioned the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to investigate the alleged thievery and related corruption offenses in connection with the 500 missing excavators.

But Martin Amidu said the issues raised in the petition do not merit an investigation by his office.

"A review of your letter of complaint, however, has led the office to the conclusion that the facts and conjectures upon which you underpin your complaints do not raise any issues of corruption and corruption-related offenses as narrowly defined under section 79 of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (ACT 959) to warrant an investigation by this office," he said.

He, therefore, referred the petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for appropriate actions on the scandal.

He said, "This office, is by a copy of this letter, forwarding a photocopy of your letter to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service for consideration and possible action."

The petition comes after the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi was arrested by the police over 500 missing excavators used for illegal mining.

Ekow Ewusi became a subject of interest after some 500 excavators got missing from the depots.

NPP Vice Chairman, Horace Ekow Ewusi

The Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng issued a letter directing the Criminal Investigation Department to arrest and interrogate him after learning that former Vice Chairman of the NPP in the C/R, Horace Ekow Ewusi had sold some of the confiscated equipment from illegal miners.

The suspects arrested included Ekow Ewusi.

The other five are Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adam Haruna, Frank Gyan, and John Arhin.

The police cautioned Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, and Joel Asamoah on the offense of stealing whilst Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin have been cautioned on the offense of abetment of stealing.