According to him, this falls in line with the President's vision to increase healthcare facilities and strengthen the existing ones in the country, based on the country's infrastructure deficit.

Thus to situate some polyclinics in each region, this he said has gone through the process of the government approvals.

This timely intervention comes in the form of the continuation of on-going hospital projects as well as the starting up of new healthcare infrastructures.

The government has prioritized the health of citizens and would not abandon health projects at the expense of the well-being according to the sector Minister.

The Dormaa Central Member of Parliament said in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM and indicated that the sector has seen improvement in terms of infrastructural development across the country, as part of social interventions in the health sector.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

Some he said are the numerous community-based Health Planning and Services, Regional and Teaching Hospitals being built by the NPP government.

The Minister revealed that in the nation's capital, the construction of five polyclinics was also at various stages of completion.

These constructions are located in Adenta, Ashaiman, Bortiano, Oduman, and Sege.

Agyeman-Manu said all hospital building projects started by the previous government were on-going for which funds had been approved and were at various stages of execution.

The principles hinge on ensuring and mainstreaming a Health-in-All Policy approach with government agencies taking into account the health implications of their work programs.