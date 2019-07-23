According to her, the practice was rather attracting more physically challenged people to the streets.

She said most persons with disabilities have been trained with employable skills but have refused to work because they make money on the streets.

Mrs. Morrison, therefore, urged the public to put a stop to the giving of alms to such people on the streets.

The Gender Minister was addressing the media on the sidelines of the 28th graduation of St. Theresa Vocational Training Centre for the Physically Challenged at Abor in the Volta region.

“A lot of them have been trained, some are on LEAP programme but because they make so much money on the road they keep going”, and urged the public to encourage them to acquire employable skills,” she said, as quoted by the GNA.

She further lauded the MTN Ghana Foundation for instituting a scholarship package for 20 students with disabilities.

The telecommunication giants rolled out the scholarship package in 2016 and have continued to support physically challenged people to get the required education.

“Your diverse activities that complement government’s efforts in nation building stand out eloquently. Today you have put smiles on the faces of 20 Ghanaians with disabilities whom you have sponsored at St. Theresa Centre for the Physically Challenged for the past three years, we are grateful,” the Gender Minister added.

Meanwhile, 45 students graduated from St. Theresa Vocational Training Centre for the Physically Challenged with skills in various technical and vocational courses.