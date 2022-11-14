RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GES launches investigation into video of SHS students insulting Akufo-Addo

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Education Service has commenced investigation into a video which showed some students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District insulting President Akufo-Addo.

Sad Akufo-Addo
According to GES, it has identified the students captured in the footage as second-year students of the school.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media

involving some students misconducting themselves and using vulgar and unprintable words on the President Of our land.

“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) condemns this unfortunate act which is against every educational and moral principle in our society.

“We wish to inform the general public that the students in the video have been identified as second-year students Of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District,” GES said in a statement.

It added that parents of the students concerned have also been invited to help with the investigations, promising that the outcome of the enquiry will be made public.

“Management Of the school has begun investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding such unfortunate utterances and gestures.

“Parents Of the students have also been invited to assist in the investigations.

We wish to also assure the general public that the outcome Of the investigations will be made known as soon as it is concluded,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, for obvious reasons names of the students in question have not been revealed.

