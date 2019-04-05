A bio-larvicide is an insecticide that kills mosquito larvae.

Nana Addo disclosed that an agreement is also being reached for the sale of Ghana's cocoa liquor to the Stella S.A. chocolate factory in Cuba, and his government wants to examine the possibility of Stella S.A. establishing a manufacturing facility in Ghana.

He made this known in Cuba on Thursday, 4 April 2019 when he visited the two companies; Labiofam S.A., and Stella Chocolate Factory S.A

The president arrived in Havana on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 from the U.S.A. where he delivered a lecture at the Institute of Politics, University of Chicago, met with Rahm Emanuel, a former Chief of Staff to President Barack Obama and currently the Mayor of Chicago and interacted with members of the Ghanaian community resident in Worcester, Massachusetts.