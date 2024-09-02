Ghana and Switzerland celebrate strong ties at Swiss National Day event

Pulse Ghana

Minister Asenso-Boakye praised Switzerland’s innovation and its consistent ranking as one of the world’s most innovative countries. He emphasised the shared values binding Ghana and Switzerland, such as democracy, free trade, and global peace. He recalled high-level visits between the two countries, including multiple trips by Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Switzerland.

He also noted the expanding economic partnership, with bilateral trade volumes between Ghana and Switzerland rising from $1.5 billion in 2019 to over $3 billion in 2023. Asenso-Boakye encouraged Swiss companies to invest in Ghana, especially with the new opportunities the African Continental Free Trade Area provided.

The event concluded with a toast to Ghana and Switzerland's strong friendship, celebrating their contributions to each other’s economic, social, and cultural landscapes. The celebration highlighted the deep-rooted ties and mutual commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and economic cooperation that continue strengthening the bond between the two countries.