Ghana and Switzerland celebrate strong ties at Swiss National Day event

Hosted by Ambassador Simone Giger of Switzerland, the celebration reflected the deep connection between the two nations. Giger highlighted Switzerland’s global successes in banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, and recent achievements in football. She also noted Switzerland’s esteemed reputation for high-quality chocolates, watches, and wines, pointing out the significance of Ghanaian cocoa beans in Switzerland’s renowned chocolate industry.
A lively Swiss National Day celebration occurred on August 29, 2024, at the Swiss Residence in Ridge, Accra, where Ghana’s Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, lauded the enduring relationship between Ghana and Switzerland. The event marked Switzerland's national holiday, traditionally observed on August 1, commemorating the founding of the Swiss Confederation.
Minister Asenso-Boakye praised Switzerland’s innovation and its consistent ranking as one of the world’s most innovative countries. He emphasised the shared values binding Ghana and Switzerland, such as democracy, free trade, and global peace. He recalled high-level visits between the two countries, including multiple trips by Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Switzerland.
He also noted the expanding economic partnership, with bilateral trade volumes between Ghana and Switzerland rising from $1.5 billion in 2019 to over $3 billion in 2023. Asenso-Boakye encouraged Swiss companies to invest in Ghana, especially with the new opportunities the African Continental Free Trade Area provided.
The event concluded with a toast to Ghana and Switzerland's strong friendship, celebrating their contributions to each other’s economic, social, and cultural landscapes. The celebration highlighted the deep-rooted ties and mutual commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and economic cooperation that continue strengthening the bond between the two countries.
Swiss National Day, observed on August 1, marks the founding of the Swiss Confederation in 1291. On this date, the cantons of Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden united to resist the expansion of the Habsburg dynasty from neighbouring Austria.