The FDA said some individuals are approaching health facilities and pharmacies claiming to be selling FDA approved vaccines.

"Some unscrupulous members of the business community are peddling information on the sale of COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and other health facilities," the FDA said in a press statement.

It said the "peddling of such information contravenes Section 118 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 and constitutes a very serious offense".

Food and Drugs Authority

"It has come to the attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), that some unscrupulous members of the business community are peddling information on the sale of COVI D-19 vaccines to hospitals and other health facilities. The information is ostensibly to inform the general public of the availability of these vaccines from well known pharmaceutical brands indicating their price ranges," the statement noted.

READ MORE: Ghana's COVID-19 death increases to 239 after 42,653 cases

"The general public is hereby cautioned against the patronage of such vaccines since the FDA has not yet approved any COVID-19 vaccine for use in Ghana.

In view of the above, the "FDA wishes to inform all health facilities and the general public that, peddling of such information contravenes Section 118 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 and constitutes a very serious offense".

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has proposed the start of a public sensitisation on COVID-19 vaccines even before the first consignment arrives in the country.