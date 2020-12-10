In a statement, the party said despite its candidate, Akufo-Addo’s re-election, Ghana is the ultimate winner of the polls.

“It is, however, important for us to recognise that the ultimate winner of the elections is the Republic of Ghana and not any particular individual or political party,” a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary John Boadu, said.

“So, we call on all Ghanaians particularly the supporters of the various political parties to see the outcome of the elections within this light, and not do anything to endanger the peace and security of our country.”

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo won the 2020 presidential election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NPP commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for conducting yet another successful election.

The party said “even in the midst of COVID-19 thereby maintaining Ghana’s enviable reputation as the citadel of democracy on the continent of Africa and beyond.”

“The party is especially thankful to the Ghanaian electorates for reposing yet another confidence in our 2020 Presidential Candidate, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by renewing his mandate for another deserving term in order to afford him the opportunity to do more for the good people of this country,” the statement added.