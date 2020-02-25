The Association said the government has failed to fulfill its part of the bargain of the signed conditions of service.

In a memo signed by the President of GMA, Dr Frank Ankobea and General Secretary Dr Justice Yankson, the association noted that the government had failed to meet the deadline for the implementation date for the agreed Conditions of Service.

According to the memo, the association has, “accordingly, given the government up to Saturday, 29 February 2020 to ensure full implementation (including payment of all occasioned arrears) of the CoS document at both the national and facility levels. If any default on the part of the government occurs vis-à-vis the stated deadline, there shall be an immediate withdrawal of all services by members in all the facilities”.

The National Executive Committee of the GMA also noted that in the validation of salaries for the month of February, fuel allowance was omitted from its members’ payslips.

Meanwhile, the GMA has called on the Minister of Health and the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to intervene in order to prevent the impending strike.