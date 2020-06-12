According to the statement issued to the public, five Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Chief Inspectors; 1,224 Corporals were promoted as Sergeants; five Lance Corporals’ were also promoted.

The rest are four officers who were inadvertently left out of the recent Administrative Promotions; three persons’ promotions were deferred and two others who have also been reinstated after acquittal from disciplinary charges.

The promotion was done in accordance with the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has upon the recommendation of the Police Council promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. David Agyemang Adjem, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) effective January 1, 2020, according to an announcement by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, June 11.

Three doctors - Desmond M. Addo, Christiana A Asare and Samuel Ofori all of the Police Hospital have also been promoted by the Inspector-General of Police, from Chief Superintendents to the rank of ACPs with the approval of the Police Council effective June 1, 2020.

The IGP congratulated all the officers and charged them to continue to be diligent in delivering their services to the nation.