The IGP said the police administration has received various complaints of officers engaging in such acts at checkpoints in order to implicate civilians.

In a memo circulating online, a stern warning on the unprofessional nature of some of the police officers was issued.

The development comes days after the IGP ordered that senior police officers should lead operations and patrols in the various communities.

Additionally, the Police will announce a number to receive public public complaints, videos and messages of unprofessional police behaviour. This was contained in a statement signed by the director of public affairs of the Police service, ACP David Eklu.

Check out the memo below