Ebenezer Mawuli Ayivor is alleged to have had sex with the minor at Otordzo, near Dansoman in Accra.

The 45-year-old was charged with defilement but has since been admitted to bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

According to a report by GNA, the boxer was admitted to bail in the sum of GHc20,000 with three sureties.

Standing before trial at a court presided over by Rita Abrokwah-Doko, Ayivor pleaded not guilty.

Narrating the case, Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the mother of the victim is the complainant.

He said on September 14, the complainant’s son was admitted at the Ridge Hospital, so she called Ayivor and asked him to give GHC5 to the girl to purchase food.

After eating, Ayivor aka Godfather informed the victim that the complainant had told him to allow her sleep in his room.

DSP Boafo said while sleeping, Ayivor covered the girl’s mouth with a pillow and slept with her.

The Prosecution further revealed that Ayivor beat the victim with a stick when she refused to allow him sleep with her.

The complainant returned home the following day to find the victim crying. Upon questioning, she narrated that she had been raped

Ayivor was later picked up by the Police when the victim’s mother made a complaint at the Dansoman Police Station.