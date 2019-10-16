The Okyeman Planners Bankroller believes he is the right man to turn around the fortunes of the country’s football, adding that he does not fear delegates.

Mr. Afriyie said he trusts the delegates to vote massively for him during the October 25 elections.

"I don't fear delegates, I trust them," he boldly declared on Kumasi-based Sikka FM.

"I'm part of the old stock. I know what we went through, and where we want to go.”

George Afriyie

Mr. Afriyie will come up against five other candidates who are also vying for the position of GFA president.

They are Kurt Okraku, Amanda Clinton, Frederick Pappoe, George Ankoma Mensah and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Outlining his plans for Ghana football, Mr. Afriyie said his priority is to revive football through transparency.

"Vote for George Afriyie, the number two on the ballot for the redemption and revival of our football.

"It is important to display some level of transparency to get public confidence back,” the former GFA Vice President added.

The GFA elections is set to come off on October 25, 2019.