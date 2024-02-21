Ghana Police Service denies bribery claims surrounding police recruits' passing out

Lawal Fuseini further claimed that recruits were being pressured to make partial payments of these funds to participate in an alleged passing-out parade scheduled for February 21, with a deadline set for February 20.

However, the Ghana Police Service has swiftly refuted these allegations, labelling them as false information. The law enforcement agency has urged the public to disregard the claims, emphasizing the commitment of the Police Service to upholding integrity and transparency in all its operations.

The denial from the Ghana Police Service aims to quell any concerns or doubts raised by the allegations, ensuring public confidence in the institution's commitment to fair and impartial recruitment processes. The Police Service has assured the public that it remains steadfast in its dedication to serving the nation with professionalism and integrity, vowing to investigate the origin of the wild allegations.

