In the allegations, circulated widely on various social media platforms, Lawal Fuseini implicated the Inspector-General of Police, alleging that recruits were instructed by "Chief Supt Dr WILSON ANIACE, commanding officer/Director of the Pwalugu Police Training School," to make financial contributions for various purposes, including covering costs for police-branded exercise books, welfare, accoutrements, drugs, recruits' levy, and appreciation among other things.
Ghana Police Service denies bribery claims surrounding police recruits' passing out
The Ghana Police Service has vehemently dismissed allegations of bribery circulating on social media, labelling them as fake news. The accusation, made by a social media user, Lawal Fuseini, claims that police recruits are being coerced into paying large sums of money to ensure their passing out from training.
Lawal Fuseini further claimed that recruits were being pressured to make partial payments of these funds to participate in an alleged passing-out parade scheduled for February 21, with a deadline set for February 20.
However, the Ghana Police Service has swiftly refuted these allegations, labelling them as false information. The law enforcement agency has urged the public to disregard the claims, emphasizing the commitment of the Police Service to upholding integrity and transparency in all its operations.
The denial from the Ghana Police Service aims to quell any concerns or doubts raised by the allegations, ensuring public confidence in the institution's commitment to fair and impartial recruitment processes. The Police Service has assured the public that it remains steadfast in its dedication to serving the nation with professionalism and integrity, vowing to investigate the origin of the wild allegations.
