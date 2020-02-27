Delivering the 2020 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to Parliament last week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said: "The police have been provided with more vehicles and equipment than they have ever had, including over six hundred (600) vehicles and three (3) incoming helicopters. There are now more opportunities for police officers to undergo training on the job to make them better prepared for work in our communities and keep us safe."

He noted that the government was building upon and improving the capacity of the cybercrime unit to confront and neutralise the criminal and dark underbelly of modern technology and the cyber-world.

He assured that the government will continue to work with the management of the police service to ensure that there is proper and adequate training in modern policing methods and the equipping of the service to enable them to deal with crime.

"Mr. Speaker, Government is committed to improving the conditions of service of all security personnel, including the police. But, nevertheless, I think it is my duty also to point out that public perception of the police continues not to be the best, and they must make a comprehensive effort to earn the confidence of the public. We cannot run a country of law and order without a well-trained and accomplished police service, that has the respect and confidence of the people. I acknowledge the work they do, but I urge them to work harder on their reputation.

"Mr. Speaker, I am happy to report that the equipping and rehabilitation effort is not only in the police service but also in all the other services as well. I must make mention of the Fire Service and the Prison Service where the numbers have been increased with fresh recruitment. There are positive things happening in the Prison Service with opportunities being made available for inmates to acquire skills."