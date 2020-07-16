This was announced by the Ghana Health Service on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Twenty-two thousand two hundred and seventy (22,270) have either recovered or been discharged.
The death toll remains 139, leaving the country with 3,716 under care and management at health facilities scattered across the country.
The Greater Accra Region is leading the chart with 14,391 cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Western Region with 5,482 and 2,206 respectively.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 14,391
Ashanti Region - 5,482
Western Region - 2,206
Central Region - 1,131
Eastern Region - 998
Volta Region - 457
Upper East Region - 282
Northern Region - 271
Western North Region - 216
Bono East Region - 206
Oti Region - 138
Bono Region - 107
Ahafo Region - 103
Upper West Region - 71
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9