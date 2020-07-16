This was announced by the Ghana Health Service on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Twenty-two thousand two hundred and seventy (22,270) have either recovered or been discharged.

The death toll remains 139, leaving the country with 3,716 under care and management at health facilities scattered across the country.

The Greater Accra Region is leading the chart with 14,391 cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Western Region with 5,482 and 2,206 respectively.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 14,391

Ashanti Region - 5,482

Western Region - 2,206

Central Region - 1,131

Eastern Region - 998

Volta Region - 457

Upper East Region - 282

Northern Region - 271

Western North Region - 216

Bono East Region - 206

Oti Region - 138

Bono Region - 107

Ahafo Region - 103

Upper West Region - 71

Savannah Region - 57

North East Region - 9