A statement issued by the Ghana High Commission in London said the government is working with Emirates Airlines to evacuate Ghanaians home.

"Kindly refer to the High Commission’s earlier communication on the evacuation exercise and note that per directives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, further arrangements have been made with Emirates for stranded Ghanaians to be evacuated to Ghana on a flight to depart Dubai at 9:30hrs on Friday, 17th July 2020, arriving at Accra at 13:35hrs."

"It should be noted that persons who wish to take advantage of this flight are to make reservations to enable them to arrive in good time to join the flight in Dubai at the scheduled date and time for the flight to Accra."

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley-Ayorkor Botchway

It should be noted that the affected persons must have paid for the cost of their hotel reservations directly to any of the 45 hotels attached to this departure: Hotel rates attached include boarding, breakfast. Lunch supper and water. The High Commission hereby reiterates the following: Interested persons who are willing to pay for the cost of travel should contact Emirates throughaccress@emirates.comfor fares and further details."

It added: "Passengers are to carry the appropriate PPE i.e. face masks before boarding the flight; all passengers also to note that they will cover the cost of mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days depending on individual’s case. The cost of quarantine as indicated below per night must be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel".

The statement further indicated that: "Eligible nationals and resident permit holders are to prepare to pay for their cost of travel to Ghana from Dubai must submit their details specified below to the Ghana High Commission as follows, not later than noon on Thursday 16th July 2020 – name, passport number, telephone."