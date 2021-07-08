Ghana, Switzerland enter strategic agreement to enhance climate protection

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the Swiss Minister for Environment, Traffic, Energy and Communications, Simonetta Sommaruga, described the agreement as a step in the right direction.

She explained that Switzerland aims to create an international framework that is in the interest of both countries.

She noted that enhancing climate protection would go a long way to improve public health and create jobs in Ghana’s private sector.

As part of the agreement between Switzerland and Ghana, a National Clean Energy Access Programme in Solar and improved Cookstoves will be implemented over a 10-year period.

Ghana’s Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kweku Afriyie, also added that the agreement will help limit global warming.

He said the pact will be implemented through the private sector, with the government only playing a supervisory role.

He further stated that the Swiss government will pump $20 million into ensuring that the two countries collaborate to meet their emissions-reduction targets.

Also speaking at the press conference was Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who thanked the Swiss government for its continuous support of development programmes in Ghana.

"This is welcome indeed. We are pleased to extend the appreciation of the government and people of Ghana to the government and people of Switzerland for their continuous support for Ghana's progress and development,” she said.

“I strongly believe that the step we have just taken in launching the next phase of our bilateral cooperation will only continue to move our relations to greater heights.”