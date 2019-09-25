This intent was agreed between the Minister of Foreign of Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and and the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th UN General Assembly in New York.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo to address UN General Assembly today

There are about 10,000 Ghanaians working in the emirates and the last couple of years have seen the two countries opening embassies in their respective capitals, Accra and Abu Dhabi as well as a consulate in Dubai.

During the meeting, Madam Hashimy ceased the occasion to extend an invitation to President Akufo-Addo for a State visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

She lauded Ghana for political and economic stability and pledged her country’s preparedness to invest in the Ghanaian economy.

On her part, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey pointed out that Ghana was now the hub of the newly formed African Continental Free Trade Area and it will be a win-win situation for investors from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to invest in Ghana.