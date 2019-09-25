This will be the president's third address at the General Assembly since he assumed office in 2017.

Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to speak on the gains the country has made so far in the areas of health, education and the protection of human rights.

As Co-Chair of the group of Eminent Leaders on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the President is also expected to give an account of the group’s work so far towards the achievement of the SDGs.

President Akufo-Addo will also participate in, and deliver remarks at an event to be hosted by the US Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), celebrating the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and participate in a series of UN-related side meetings.