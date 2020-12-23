He said the Akufo-Addo administration is assessing the situation in the United Kingdom before a decision will be taken.

There have been calls by a section of Ghanaians for the government to stop flights from Britain due to the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 there.

“All cards remain on the table. Ghana has two layers of prevention for international travel but we (Government) continue to observe and if need be and some changes need to take place, it will be done accordingly.”

“That is why, despite the fact that we see commentary on platforms that close flights from the UK, close flights from the US, we are guided by the layers of prevention we have rolled out, but we continue to monitor the situation", he said.

“It appears that this strain of the virus may be spreading more quickly, leading to more cases. There’s no indication that it may cause more severe disease, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Several countries have currently banned all commercial flights from the UK in order to contain the new strain of the virus.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The new variant discovered in the UK prompted authorities to impose a Tier 4 lockdown in London and southeast England and tighten restrictions for all of England over the festive period.

Since the UK lockdown was announced on Saturday, over 40 countries in Europe, Asia, South America, the Caribbean and the Middle East have restricted travel from the UK and in some cases, also travel from other countries that have documented cases with the variant.

The variant has also been detected in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia, according to the World Health Organization. In South Africa, a different coronavirus variant has been reported, the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said Monday.