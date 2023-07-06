Ghanaian architect David Adjaye rejects claims of sexual misconduct against 3 women

The celebrated architect in a statement to the Financial Times expressed deep remorse for engaging in relationships with the women, acknowledging that he blurred the boundaries between his personal and professional lives.

He stated that these relationships were entirely consensual but admitted to feeling ashamed and expressed his intention to seek immediate professional help in order to learn from his mistakes and ensure they are not repeated.

The three women alleged in their report that their dealings with Adjaye also disrupted their careers, left them in precarious financial circumstances, and caused them serious mental distress.

The Financial Times report stated that the women are all black and all knew Adjaye before they joined his company as employees.

They said they felt compelled to come forward about their experiences in order to prevent other women from encountering similar abuse and to make public the architect’s private behaviour.

The Financial Times in their report noted that they have corroborated the accounts of the three women by interviewing colleagues, family members, and friends who were confided in by the women, as well as reviewing contemporaneous emails, documents, and text messages.

But the lawyer for Adjaye has responded to the allegations by the three women, saying the three women each had "their own grievances" against Adjaye.

