The most coveted and prestigious list of World Ranking of top two percent scientists published on October 16, 2020, featured Professor Atuahene-Gima.

The report, prepared by a team of researchers at Stanford University led by Prof. John P. A. Loannidis, was published in PLOS Biology-prestigious publication forum.

The report contains a list of over 100,000 scientists whose published research top tier journals have accelerated progress in their respective fields and influenced the productivity of the work of other researchers as well.

Professor Atuahene-Gima had a c-score of 4.00147, with the highest score of c-score 5.64938, while the lowest score stands at c-score 3.26497.

The score, therefore, ranks him 140th out of a total of 159,684 top two percent scientists in the world.

Prof Kwaku Atuahene-Gima

Professor Kwaku Atuahene-Gima is also the only scientist in a Ghanaian university to have been shortlisted.

Professor Atuahene-Gima after hearing that he was listed among top global scientists said he was "pleasantly surprised to see my name among such a prestigious list of scholars from all academic disciplines from all over the world. As academics, our role involves contributing new knowledge and practices to the world. Research is a difficult process requiring hard work, dedication, perseverance, and patience, so it is always gratifying when your contribution is recognised by your peers. The Nobel International Business School (NiBS) is a very young Business School and this recognition in the world’s top two percent of scientists’ list has placed us in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the Business School."

Professor Kwaku Atuahene-Gima is a product of Acherensua Secondary School; Saint Stannilas College, Poperinge, Belgium; Mfantsipim School, University of Ghana, University of New South Wales, and the University of Wollongong, in Australia.

He has won multiple Best Paper awards at the American Marketing Association, including the prestigious Best Paper contribution to knowledge in innovation and technology for his paper published in the Journal of Marketing in October 2005.

He is a member of the Senior Advisory Board of the European Journal of Marketing and serves on the review board of Journal of Product Innovation Management, Australasian Journal of Marketing, and formerly on the Journal of International Marketing and Industrial Marketing Management.