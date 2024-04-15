Ghanaian students studying in Serbia facing hardships due to delayed stipends

The situation has become critical, with many students facing the possibility of being expelled from their academic pursuits.

This is due to growing financial constraints and administrative barriers.

Reports reveal that the students are being forced to seek alternative means to finance their living expenses.

Some students rely heavily on loans or low-paying jobs.

Abdul Salam Mohammed, a Ghanaian student in Serbia, narrating his ordeal said "We came in May [2023] and we haven’t received our stipends since last year, so it’s almost been 11 months. Even though we’ve had constant engagement with the Secretariat, nothing has been done about it and this has been a challenge for us. Many of us are adapting by doing a lot of menial jobs here and there which is also affecting our academics.

Another student who spoke on anonymity to Citi News said "I arrived in Serbia last year and the main challenge here is with finances. We struggle to cater for many of our needs here and this affects our studies, which is the main reason why we’re in this country. We borrow money from our country mates and people from other African countries to feed ourselves. Even moving to the main campus for lectures is by bus and if we don’t have money to do that, how do we learn."

The current situation has caused deep psychological anguish among the affected students, in addition to the immediate financial impact.