Over 6,400 Ghanaians are studying in the US – Report

The Open Doors Report released confirms that 6468 Ghanaian students studied at U.S. colleges and universities during the 2022-2023 academic year.
Ghanaian students continue to choose the United States as a top destination for higher education.
Per the report, Ghana has been pegged as the 14th largest sender of graduate students to the US.
It said to help meet the growing demand, the U.S. Embassy processed a record number of student visa cases in the last fiscal year.
Ghanaian students studied at 700 U.S. colleges and universities in all 50 U.S. states in 2021–2022.
Among Sub-Saharan African countries, Ghana sends the second-highest number of students (second only to Nigeria).
The Open Doors Report is published annually by the Institute of International Education (IIE), analyzing the number of international students in the United States.
U.S. colleges and universities offer world-class educational opportunities and Ghanaian students in the United States are deepening the ties of friendship, family, and business between our countries. We are so happy to see Ghanaians seeking to learn, develop their skills, and return to Ghana to benefit their communities, said U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer.
