Over 6,400 Ghanaians are studying in the US – Report

Per the report, Ghana has been pegged as the 14th largest sender of graduate students to the US.

It said to help meet the growing demand, the U.S. Embassy processed a record number of student visa cases in the last fiscal year.

Ghanaian students studied at 700 U.S. colleges and universities in all 50 U.S. states in 2021–2022.

Among Sub-Saharan African countries, Ghana sends the second-highest number of students (second only to Nigeria).

The Open Doors Report is published annually by the Institute of International Education (IIE), analyzing the number of international students in the United States.