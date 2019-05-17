According to him, Ghanaians will be able to travel to EU countries using the Ghana card without a passport, should the country successfully sign onto a pending protocol agreement with the European Union (EU).

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said the new Ghana card has a passport on it which also enables holders travel to any country in West Africa.

“This instant card we are issuing is the first of its kind in any part of the world. You get a passport on it that can make you travel anywhere in West Africa. And when Ghana signs the protocol with the EU, you will be able to travel with the Ghana card anywhere in Europe,” Prof. Attafuah said.

The mass registration and issuance of the Ghana Card began in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, April 29, 2019.

The region has been divided into two zones: Accra West and Accra East, where registration centres have been opened at specific locations.

The exercise will last until Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The NIA boss said President Akufo-Addo is keenly following the progress of the card issuance.

“I can tell you that the President is very interested in what we are doing, it is a key deliverable to him and we are always having meetings over it.

“I met him last week and I have met him this week over it. He wants to know what is happening, what challenges we are facing and why the Ghanaian people are stressing and I feel the pain, too, but we will deliver on this project,” Prof. Attafuah added.

To register for the Ghana Card, one needs to present a passport or birth certificate as a means of identification, or get two witnesses who have been issued with a Ghana card to vouch for them.