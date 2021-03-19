Ras Aswad Nkrabeah, a father of one of the teenagers with dreadlocks, took to Facebook to reveal his bewilderment at the school’s decision.

“Fellow comrades and friends, this morning, the school authorities of Achimota School claimed that their rules do not allow students with dreadlocks to be admitted,” he wrote.

“The school authorities denied two brilliant dreadlock students from being admitted after having been posted there by the Computer School Placement System. My son was one of the affected children and the other student was also refused on the same grounds.”

Facebook post

The disgruntled father added: “My son has every right to his culture in so far as such culture do not breach the 1992 Constitution.”

Mr. Aswad Nkrabeah’s rants have since attracted national attention, with former MP for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak wading in.

In a Facebook post, the former NDC legislator said the school’s decision to deny the kids admission is a breach of Ghana’s constitution.

“What the authorities in Achimota school have done constitutes a breach of articles 21(1)(c), 25(1), 26(1) 28(3) and 28(4) of our constitution. They have humiliated those kids on the basis of the kids’ Rasta culture. Not accepting them into the school because of their dreadlocks is degrading treatment which is frowned upon under article 28(3),” he stated.

“The school may have its rules, but those rules, and all other rules and laws are subservient to the constitution of Ghana. The supreme law of the land is the constitution.”

Meanwhile, a section of the public has also taken to social media to berate the Achimota School over the incident.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter: