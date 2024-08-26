Ghanaians have lost their sense of empathy and care – Fred McBagonluri

He shared a touching memory: "Growing up in the 70s, there was so much empathy. If we were playing in the sand and it was time to eat, an aunt or neighbour would come, gather all the children, and feed us. That doesn’t happen anymore."

He further lamented the loss of community vigilance, recalling how, in the past, adults would ensure children stayed in school, unlike today, where such concern is noticeably absent.

Professor McBagonluri contrasted this with a recent experience in the United States, where a public official swiftly assisted him despite the official being in the middle of a meal. In contrast, in Ghana, he recounted an incident where he had to wait for 30 minutes while an attendant finished eating, only to be told that the person who could assist him was on maternity leave.

Dr. Laud Anthony Basing, President of the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana (MWFAG), also spoke at the event, highlighting the organisation's ongoing efforts to impact female entrepreneurs and young people.

He emphasised the need for capacity building and partnerships to sustain their initiatives, expressing a vision for a future where MWFAG would have its own secretariat to manage its growing portfolio of projects.

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer, addressed the broader context of democracy in Africa, noting the delicate balance between liberty and security. She underscored the importance of democratic leaders who can speak out against discrimination, warning that the rollback of democracy could lead to greater insecurity and less prosperity.

