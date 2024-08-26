ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians have lost their sense of empathy and care – Fred McBagonluri

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghanaian engineer and President of Academic City University, Professor Fred McBagonluri, has expressed concerns about the erosion of empathy and care in Ghanaian society.

Ghanaian engineer and President of Academic City University, Professor Fred McBagonluri
Ghanaian engineer and President of Academic City University, Professor Fred McBagonluri

Delivering the keynote address at the 10th Anniversary Conference of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, held on Saturday, 24th August 2024, at the University of Ghana, Professor McBagonluri reminisced about his upbringing in the 1970s, a time he described as rich in communal support and care.

Recommended articles

He shared a touching memory: "Growing up in the 70s, there was so much empathy. If we were playing in the sand and it was time to eat, an aunt or neighbour would come, gather all the children, and feed us. That doesn’t happen anymore."

He further lamented the loss of community vigilance, recalling how, in the past, adults would ensure children stayed in school, unlike today, where such concern is noticeably absent.

Ghanaian engineer and President of Academic City University, Professor Fred McBagonluri at the 10th Anniversary Conference of the Mandela Washington Fellowship
Ghanaian engineer and President of Academic City University, Professor Fred McBagonluri at the 10th Anniversary Conference of the Mandela Washington Fellowship Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Professor McBagonluri contrasted this with a recent experience in the United States, where a public official swiftly assisted him despite the official being in the middle of a meal. In contrast, in Ghana, he recounted an incident where he had to wait for 30 minutes while an attendant finished eating, only to be told that the person who could assist him was on maternity leave.

Dr. Laud Anthony Basing, President of the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana (MWFAG), also spoke at the event, highlighting the organisation's ongoing efforts to impact female entrepreneurs and young people.

He emphasised the need for capacity building and partnerships to sustain their initiatives, expressing a vision for a future where MWFAG would have its own secretariat to manage its growing portfolio of projects.

Dr. Laud Anthony Basing, President of the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana (MWFAG)
Dr. Laud Anthony Basing, President of the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana (MWFAG) Pulse Ghana

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer, addressed the broader context of democracy in Africa, noting the delicate balance between liberty and security. She underscored the importance of democratic leaders who can speak out against discrimination, warning that the rollback of democracy could lead to greater insecurity and less prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer
U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer Pulse Ghana

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, a flagship programme of the U.S. Department of State’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), has empowered over 7,000 emerging leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa since its inception in 2014. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Fellowship, with MWFAG hosting the milestone celebration under the theme "A Decade of Excellence: Empowering African Leaders for Sustainable Change." The event featured various activities showcasing the Fellowship’s impact on leadership and community development across the continent.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video captures powerful Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Video captures 'powerful' Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Court sentences Ghanaian blogger to 30 days in prison for publishing false news

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

3-storey collapses in Kasoa

4 feared dead after 3-storey building collapses at Kasoa New Market