The closure of the embassy forms part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

A statement issued by the Embassy said its staff will continue to work remotely and will do their utmost to assist U.S. citizens with emergencies to the greatest extent possible under the current circumstances.

It said the move was to comply with the government of Ghana’s call for the minimum movement to defeat COVID-19

Here's the full statement below:

The U.S. Embassy in Accra is closed to the public for a minimum of two weeks effective March 25 at 5:00 p.m. Embassy staff will continue to work remotely and will do their utmost to assist U.S. citizens with emergencies to the greatest extent possible under the current circumstances.

This step is being taken out of an abundance of caution and in order to continue to protect American citizens in Ghana, maintain the safety of the U.S. Embassy staff, and ensure we abide by the government of Ghana’s call for the minimum movement to defeat COVID-19.

For emergency American Citizen Services, please contact the U.S. Embassy Consular Section by emailing ACSAccra@state.gov.

The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for COVID-19.