Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: It will hurt Ghana’s international reputation and economy -US Embassy

Ambassador Palmer minced no words in articulating her profound disappointment and worry over the legislation.

Pulse Ghana

She stated, "I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassador Palmer went on to highlight that the bill not only infringes upon the basic human rights of the LGBTQ+ community but also undermines the constitutional rights of all Ghanaians.

She specifically pointed to potential violations of freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press, essential tenets of any democratic society.

The Ambassador did not limit her concerns to the internal impact of the bill but also raised alarms about its potential effects on public order and public health.

Palmer warned of the adverse impact on Ghana's international standing and economy if the bill is enacted.

"If enacted, it will also hurt Ghana’s international reputation and Ghana’s economy."

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement reflects the global attention such legislation draws and the potential diplomatic and economic repercussions it may bring.

Samuel Nartey George, a lead sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the Bill following its passage by Parliament.

“We want the President to walk his talk by appending his signature to the bill to enable it to come into force,” he had said.