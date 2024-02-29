The US embassy took to X formerly Twitter to express her deep concerns regarding the recent passage of the bill
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: It will hurt Ghana’s international reputation and economy -US Embassy
The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, has expressed deep concern over the recent passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, by the Ghanaian Parliament.
Ambassador Palmer minced no words in articulating her profound disappointment and worry over the legislation.
She stated, "I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT."
Ambassador Palmer went on to highlight that the bill not only infringes upon the basic human rights of the LGBTQ+ community but also undermines the constitutional rights of all Ghanaians.
She specifically pointed to potential violations of freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press, essential tenets of any democratic society.
The Ambassador did not limit her concerns to the internal impact of the bill but also raised alarms about its potential effects on public order and public health.
Palmer warned of the adverse impact on Ghana's international standing and economy if the bill is enacted.
"If enacted, it will also hurt Ghana’s international reputation and Ghana’s economy."
This statement reflects the global attention such legislation draws and the potential diplomatic and economic repercussions it may bring.
Samuel Nartey George, a lead sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the Bill following its passage by Parliament.
“We want the President to walk his talk by appending his signature to the bill to enable it to come into force,” he had said.
As the nation holds its breath, the fate of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill hangs in the balance, with profound implications for Ghana's legislative landscape and its commitment to human rights.
