Ghanaians now require free electronic travel authorisation to visit Kenya

Previously, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the removal of entrance visa requirements for all Africans by the end of 2024, enabling visa-free travel to Ghana.

This visa-free policy will be one of the last initiatives Nana Addo implements before leaving office on January 7, 2025.

For many years, the African Union (AU) has advocated for visa-free travel within member states, but progress has been slow, with many countries focusing only on regional and bilateral visa-free agreements.

According to the African Development Bank's Africa Visa Openness Index, only 28% of intra-Africa travel is visa-free.

Currently, only Rwanda, Benin, Seychelles, and The Gambia offer visa-free travel to all Africans.

Kenya, which announced a visa-free regime for Africans last November, has faced criticism for its new arrangement, which includes the requirement for travelers to apply for an electronic travel authorization 72 hours before travel and pay a $30 administration fee.

For decades, Ghana and Kenya have maintained a reciprocal visa-free agreement, enabling citizens of both countries to travel without the need for visas or permits.

