The two are set to go head to head for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary set in the December polls.

On Friday, a debate was organsed by Accra-based 3FM to allow both candidates outdoor their plans to their supporters.

However, the debate nearly resulted in a brawl when Dumelo deemed Lydia Alhassan to have disrespected him.

This was after the incumbent MP suggested that Dumelo was “not reasonable” in going to dredge gutters in the constituency without following due procedure.

This angered Dumelo, who stood up to leave the debate but was subsequently persuaded by the moderators to stay.

Many Ghanaians have since taken to Twitter to react to what happened during the debate.

Below are some tweets from Ghanaians on the matter: